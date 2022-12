Vincent (knee), who has been ruled out Thursday against the Clippers, could miss a few more games, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Vincent is unavailable for a second consecutive game Thursday, and coach Erik Spoelstra said prior to tipoff that he wants the guard to be fully healthy prior to returning to the court. It wouldn't be surprising to see him miss Saturday's game against the Spurs, although his status for that matchup hasn't yet been determined.