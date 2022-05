Vincent is questionable for Wednesday's Game 2 against the 76ers due to knee irritation, Anthony Chiang of the Miami Herald reports.

Vincent has started each of the last three games in the absence of Kyle Lowry (hamstring), but he's now dealing with an injury of his own. The undrafted guard is one of five Heat players listed as questionable for Game 2, so at this point, it's difficult to project what Miami's rotation will look like.