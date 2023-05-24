Vincent is questionable for Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Finals in Boston on Thursday due to a left ankle sprain.

Vincent left Tuesday's loss to the Celtics briefly after suffering the ankle injury, but he was able to return and finished with 28 minutes of playing time. The undrafted point guard has started all 15 of Miami's postseason matchups thus far, averaging 13.1 points, 4.1 assists and 1.6 rebounds per game, so his potential absence would be a big blow. If Vincent is forced to sit out, Kyle Lowry would presumably move back into the starting lineup.