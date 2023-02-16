Vincent closed Wednesday's 116-105 loss to the Nets with 21 points (6-14 FG, 3-9 3Pt, 6-7 FT), three rebounds, one assist and one steal over 35 minutes.

With a number of guards still out for Miami, Vincent continues to get the opportunity, and he capitalized on it again Wednesday night. His 21 points were second only to Bam Adebayo for the Heat, and he knocked down another three triples while adding some excellent free-throw percentage volume. Considering he mostly plays the point guard position, one thing the 26-year-old could improve on is his assist numbers. He hasn't exceeded four dimes in a game since mid-January and only three times all season.