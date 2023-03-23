Vincent ended with 19 points (8-12 FG, 3-5 3Pt) and three assists across 25 minutes during Wednesday's 127-120 win over the Knicks.

Vincent missed just four shots from the floor and registered double-digit scoring figures for the fourth time across his last six appearances. Despite being a starter regularly over the last few weeks, Vincent plays a secondary role in an offense that also features names such as Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo. Vincent is averaging 9.8 points per game while shooting 39.4 percent from the field over his last 21 appearances, all of them as a starter.