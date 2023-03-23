Vincent ended with 19 points (8-12 FG, 3-5 3Pt) and three assists across 25 minutes during Wednesday's 127-120 win over the Knicks.

Vincent missed just four shots from the floor and registered double-digit scoring figures for the fourth time across his last six appearances. Despite being a starter regularly over the last few weeks, Vincent plays a secondary role in an offense that also features names such as Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo. That means it's quite hard to see him score around the 15-point mark on a regular basis. Vincent is averaging 9.8 points per game while shooting 39.4 percent from the field over his last 21 appearances, all of them as a starter.