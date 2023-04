Vincent didn't practice Thursday due to back pain but says he plans to play in Friday's Play-In game versus the Bulls, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Vincent left Tuesday's Play-In Matchup with the Hawks early due to his back injury. While he is expected to play Friday, he is officially listed as questionable. Kyle Lowry and Victor Oladipo would be candidates to receive extended minutes if Vincent is limited.