Vincent was extended a qualifying offer by the Heat on Friday, making him a restricted free agent, Tim Reynolds of the Associated Press reports.

Vincent saw an increased role as a sophomore last season. In 13.1 minutes per game, he averaged 4.8 points, 1.3 assists and 1.1 rebounds. However, he needs to work on his efficiency, as he shot just 37.8 percent from the field. He'll be playing in Summer League for the Heat.