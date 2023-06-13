Vincent amassed six points (3-13 FG, 0-4 3Pt), three assists and one steal across 22 minutes during Monday's 94-89 loss to Denver in Game 5 of the NBA Finals.

Vincent totaled 42 points (15-26 FG) during the first two games of the Finals, but he amassed just 15 points (6-29 FG) over the final three contests. It was a disappointing end to what was otherwise a productive postseason for the undrafted guard, who took over as a starter halfway through the campaign. Vincent is set to be a free agent this offseason, but it wouldn't be surprising to hear that both sides have mutual interest in sticking together long term.