Vincent (knee) will be available for Sunday's game against the Knicks, Anthony Chiang of the Miami Herald reports.

Vincent was listed as probable heading into the day, so the Heat had no real worry that his sore right knee would prevent him from playing. With Goran Dragic (ankle) and Avery Bradley (calf) both sitting Sunday, Vincent could have a spot in head coach Erik Spoelstra's rotation, but the second-year guard shouldn't be expected to play major minutes.