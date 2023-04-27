Vincent amassed 22 points (9-23 FG, 4-12 3Pt) and six assists over 41 minutes during Wednesday's 128-126 overtime victory over the Bucks in Game 5 of the Eastern Conference Quarterfinals.

Vincent ended with more field goal attempts (23) than points scored (22), but he still delivered a solid stat line across the board as the Heat pulled the upset to eliminate the Bucks. This was the fourth time Vincent scored in double digits in the series, and he ended the first round with averages of 13.0 points and 5.0 assists per game.