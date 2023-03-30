Vincent registered 21 points (8-11 FG, 4-5 3Pt, 1-2 FT), three rebounds, three assists and two steals across 31 minutes during Wednesday's 101-92 loss to the Knicks.

Vincent didn't miss in the first half, going 4-of-4 from the field and 2-of-2 from beyond the arc for 11 points while adding two rebounds and two steals. The point guard remained hot after the break, knocking down four of seven shot attempts for another 10 points, though it wouldn't be enough as Miami went on to lose its third straight. Vincent, who came in questionable to play Wednesday due to back spasms, led the Heat with 21 points in the contest on 72.7 percent shooting from the floor after shooting just 18.1 percent over his previous two games. It was only his sixth time breaking the 20-point mark this season.