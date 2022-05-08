Vincent (knee) will be available for Sunday's Game 4 against the 76ers, Tim Bontemps of ESPN reports.

As expected, the Heat will once again clear out their lengthy injury report after listing several key players as questionable. The motivation behind loading up the report remains unclear, as there's been little indication that Vincent's status has ever truly been in limbo. Vincent returned to the bench for Game 3 -- Kyle Lowry (hamstring) made his return to the lineup -- and finished scoreless with two assists in 15 minutes of action.