Vincent (knee) is expected to play during Friday's Game 3 against the 76ers, Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald reports.

Despite some knee soreness, Vincent will suit up. However, he'll likely transition back to his usual backup role, as Kyle Lowry is making his return. In his three games off the bench in Round 1 against the Hawks, Vincent averaged 7.3 points, 4.3 assists, 1.7 rebounds and 1.0 steals in 23.0 minutes.