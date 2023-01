Vincent (ankle) said he's available to play Sunday against the Hornets, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

The 26-year-old was a late addition to the injury report with right ankle stiffness, but the issue won't prevent him from suiting up Sunday in Charlotte. Vincent has come off the bench the past five games and averaged 9.8 points, 2.0 rebounds and 2.0 assists in 23.0 minutes during that stretch.