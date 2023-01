Vincent (ankle) is slated to play in Tuesday's game versus the Cavaliers, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

While he's officially questionable for the contest, Vincent appears set to slot into his usual role as the top reserve point guard behind Kyle Lowry. Vincent is coming off of a decent showing in the scoring column last time out against Charlotte, though he struggled with his shot, going just 3-of-11 from the field and 2-of-7 from deep.