Heat's Gabe Vincent: Inks two-way deal with Heat

Vincent has signed a two-way contract with Miami, Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald reports.

Vincent has been tearing it up offensively with Stockton in the G League this season, averaging 23.4 points as well as shooting 42.1 percent from three-point range. The UC Santa Barbara product will likely now be transferred from Stockton to the Heat's G League affiliate, the Sioux Falls Skyforce. In an accompany move, the Heat reportedly dropped guard Daryl Macon from a two-way contract Wednesday.