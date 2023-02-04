Vincent (ankle) will be active for Saturday's game against the Bucks barring any setbacks in warmups, Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald reports.

Although Vincent has not officially been ruled in for the contest, all signs point to Vincent taking the court Saturday. He will likely be thrust into a larger role with Kyle Lowry (knee) sidelined and Victor Oladipo (ankle) doubtful and is a candidate to slide into the first unit. In five starts this season, Vincent has averaged 18.0 points, 3.4 assists and 3.0 rebounds across 35.5 minutes.