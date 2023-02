Vincent is considered probable for Friday's game versus the Rockets with an ankle issue, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Vincent figures to handle the starting point guard duties again Friday with Kyle Lowry (knee) still sidelined and is coming off a solid showing Wednesday versus the Pacers, compiling 17 points, four boards, three assists and a steal over 37 minutes. He should keep his starting job until Lowry is cleared to retake the floor.