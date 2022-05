Vincent (hamstring) is questionable for Tuesday's Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals.

Vincent has yet to miss a game during the playoffs but continues to land on the injury report. With Kyle Lowry (hamstring) ruled out for Game 1, Vincent will likely draw his third straight start and his seventh total during the playoffs. As a starter in the postseason, Vincent has averaged 9.8 points, 3.7 assists, 3.3 rebounds and 1.0 steals in 28.2 minutes per game.