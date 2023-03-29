Vincent recorded two points (1-5 FG, 0-2 3Pt), two rebounds, one assist, one block and one steal across 18 minutes during Tuesday's 106-92 loss to the Raptors.

Vincent remained in the starting lineup Tuesday despite his recent lack of production. Although he has averaged almost 28 minutes per night over the past two months, Vincent is well outside the top 250 in nine-category leagues. While it appears that he will continue to start, fantasy managers would be better served to target a player with more upside as a potential streaming candidate.