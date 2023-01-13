Vincent ended with 28 points (10-17 FG, 5-11 3Pt, 3-3 FT), three rebounds, six assists and two steals in 41 minutes during Thursday's 108-102 win over Milwaukee.

Vincent poured in a season-high 28 points with the help of a strong shooting line. He knocked down 58.8 percent of his field-goal attempts and scored 15 of his 28 points from deep. The guard should continue to see more opportunities until Miami's roster returns to health. Kyle Lowry (knee), Tyler Herro (Achilles) Caleb Martin (quad) and Duncan Robinson (finger) were all held out Thursday due to injury.