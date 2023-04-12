Vincent left Tuesday's Play-In game versus the Hawks with 7:40 left in the first quarter and didn't return due to an undisclosed injury, Lauren L. Williams of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

Vincent tallied six points, three rebounds and two assists in 24 minutes before a collision with Sadiq Bey sent him to the locker room. His status for the Heat's second Play-In game versus the winner of the Raptors versus Bulls is uncertain. If Vincent's injury keeps him out Friday, Kyle Lowry and Victor Oladipo should see extended minutes.