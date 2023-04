Vincent chipped in 22 points (8-14 FG, 6-11 3Pt), three rebounds, two assists and one steal in 36 minutes during Tuesday's 118-105 win over Detroit.

Vincent led all players in Tuesday's game in threes made en route to finishing as one of two Heat players with 20 or more points in a winning effort. Vincent has surpassed the 20-point mark seven times this season, including in two of his last three contests.