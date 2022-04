Vincent (toe) is probable for Tuesday's Game 2 against Atlanta.

Vincent continues to deal with a toe issue, but he's expected to suit up for a fifth straight contest. The 25-year-old totaled eight points (3-8 FG, 2-7 3Pt), seven assists, three rebounds and one block in 25 minutes during the Game 1 blow out and, barring any setbacks, will likely garner a similar role in Game 2.