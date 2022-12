Vincent (knee) is probable for Friday's game against the Nuggets, Anthony Chiang of the Miami Herald reports.

Vincent returned to the court to begin the week after missing nine matchups due to left knee soreness, and he's averaged 11.5 points and 2.0 rebounds in 24.5 minutes per game over his two appearances since returning. He'll likely be able to suit up once again for the first half of a back-to-back set Friday.