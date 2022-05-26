Head coach Erik Spoelstra said Thursday that Vincent (hamstring) is expected to be available for Friday's Game 6 against the Celtics, Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald reports.

Vincent is still officially listed as questionable for Game 6, but the expectation is that he'll be available once again Friday despite the minor hamstring issue. His official status will be determined closer to game time, but at this point the injury tag can be disregarded based on Spoelstra's comments.