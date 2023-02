Vincent is probable for Monday's matchup against Denver due to right ankle soreness.

Vincent continues to battle an ankle issue, but he's appeared in 24 straight games and doesn't appear to be in danger of sitting out Monday. He's drawn four straight starts with Kyle Lowry (knee) sidelined and has averaged 12.3 points, 3.0 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 1.8 steals in 36.8 minutes during that stretch.