Vincent chipped in 10 points (4-9 FG, 2-5 3Pt), four rebounds and four assists in 25 minutes during Monday's 113-112 victory over Phoenix.

Vincent continues to play meaningful minutes on most nights, soaking up some of the playing time vacated by an injury to Tyler Herro (ankle). While this wasn't his best performance, he has been a top 100 player over the past week, making him worth a look in 12-team leagues.