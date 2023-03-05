Vincent had nine points (3-10 FG, 3-7 3Pt), two rebounds and three assists in 32 minutes during Saturday's 117-109 win over the Hawks.

Vincent continues to fill in for Kyle Lowry (knee), but he's hit a bump in the road, posting just 6.2 points on 28.0 percent shooting over his past six games. Before his recent slump, he had posted at least 15 points four times and 20-plus points twice over six straight starts, so there's hope the undrafted point guard can get back to that level of production soon. It's unclear when Lowry will be cleared for action, so Vincent should have plenty of opportunities to get back on track moving forward.