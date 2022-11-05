Vincent closed with 15 points (6-10 FG, 3-6 3Pt), three rebounds and three steals in 26 minutes during Friday's 101-99 loss to the Pacers.

Vincent scored nine of his 15 points from beyond the arc and has now finished with 10 or more points in two straight games off the bench. The 6-2 guard averaged 6.9 point and 0.6 steals over his first eight games of the 2022-23 campaign, so his recent shift in play could be worth monitoring for prospective fantasy managers. However, it's worth noting that Vincent averaged 4.8 points during the 2020-21 season (50 games) and 8.7 points during the 2021-22 season (68 games).