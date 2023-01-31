Vincent (ankle) has been given the green light to suit up for Tuesday's game versus the Cavaliers, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Vincent was expected to receive the necessary clearance ahead of Wednesday's game against the Cavaliers, and he's gotten just that. He should slot in as the team's reserve point guard behind Kyle Lowry and will aim to get back into double figures in the scoring column after failing to reach the threshold in three of the last four games, largely due to a slight downturn in playing time.