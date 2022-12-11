Vincent (knee) has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Pacers, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

According to Winderman, Vincent didn't make the trip to Indiana, so there's a strong possibility that the 26-year-old guard misses the entirety of the Heat's four-game road trip during the upcoming week. For now, the Heat seem content to update his status on a game-by-game basis while he contends with a left knee effusion. His continued absence should free up a consistent 20-minute role for Victor Oladipo as the Heat's first guard off the bench.