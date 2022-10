Vincent won't play in Tuesday's preseason contest against the Timberwolves due to rest purposes.

Vincent, along with Jimmy Butler and Victor Oladipo, will get the night off for rest, but their lack of participation shouldn't impact their statuses for the regular season. Vincent appeared in 68 games for Miami last year and averaged 8.7 points, 3.1 assists and 1.9 rebounds across 23.4 minutes -- all career highs.