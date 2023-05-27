Vincent (ankle) was able to partially participate at the Heat's shootaround prior to Saturday's Game 6 against the Celtics, Joe Vardon of The Athletic reports.

Vincent sprained his ankle in Game 4 and subsequently sat out Game 5 as a result. His participation at shootaround, albeit limited, is reason to be optimistic for his status Saturday. Still, more clarity will be gained closer to tip-off, as he remains questionable. Kyle Lowry would presumably stay in the starting lineup if he is ultimately unable to go.