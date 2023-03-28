Vincent is considered questionable for Wednesday's game due to back spasms, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Vincent's late addition to the injury report doesn't bode well for his chances to play against the Raptors. With the Heat scheduled for back-to-back games Tuesday and Wednesday, the staff may opt to hold him out Tuesday with the hopes his back will calm down over the next 24 hours. If that's the case, Kyle Lowry could draw his first start since Feb. 2, and Victor could jump in for some minutes as well.