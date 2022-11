Vincent had four points (2-7 FG, 0-4 3Pt), eight rebounds, three assists and two steals in 31 minutes during Tuesday's 116-109 win over the Warriors.

Vincent logged a season-high 31 minutes in the win, filling in admirably for Tyler Herro who was forced from the game with an eye injury. Vincent has proven in the past that he can contribute when afforded additional playing time. Should Herro be forced to miss time, Vincent could be worth a flier for a short-term boost in assists and steals.