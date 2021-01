Vincent (knee) is probable for Wednesday's game against the Celtics, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

The 24-year-old has been on the injury report all season due to right knee soreness, and his only appearance came Dec. 30 against the Bucks. Vincent may end up inactive even if he's available to play given the only other player on Miami's injury report is Maurice Harkless (forearm).