Vincent (knee) is probable for Sunday's game against the Celtics, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

The 24-year-old continues to be listed as probable on the injury report, though he hasn't seen game action Dec. 30 despite being active for some contests. Vincent could see some playing time Sunday with Avery Bradley (COVID-19 protocols) out and Goran Dragic (knee), Meyers Leonard (shoulder) and Kelly Olynyk (groin) questionable.