Vincent (ankle) is probable for Saturday's game against the Magic, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Assuming he's available, Vincent should remain in a starter's role with Kyle Lowry (knee) still out. In his eight starts this season, he's averaged 14.9 points, 3.1 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 2.1 steals in 35.4 minutes.