Vincent (knee) is probable for Saturday's game against the Suns and could see minutes, Anthony Chiang of the Miami Herald reports.

Vincent has yet to play in the bubble while recovery from knee soreness, but coach Erik Spoelstra may call his number Saturday since Goran Dragic (ankle), Jimmy Butler (foot), and Kendrick Nunn (personal) are all sidelined. Vincent has played 42 total minutes this season, racking up 12 points, three rebounds, three assists and one steal.