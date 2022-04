Vincent (toe) is probable for Tuesday's Game 5 against the Hawks.

Vincent has been listed as probable ahead of each game during the opening-round series, but the toe issue hasn't appeared to limit him at all. With Kyle Lowry (hamstring) sidelined, Vincent drew the start in Game 4 and posted 11 points (4-9 FG, 3-6 3Pt), four assists, three rebounds and one steal in 27 minutes.