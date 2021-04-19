The Heat list Vincent (knee) as probable for Monday's game against the Rockets, Anthony Chiang of the Miami Herald reports.

Vincent has been listed as probable with the knee injury ahead of nearly every game this season, but he's rarely been forced to miss time because of the issue. That's unlikely to change Monday, and he could even take on a larger role in the Heat backcourt rotation than normal with Tyler Herro (foot) ruled out and with Jimmy Butler (ankle), Goran Dragic (back/knee) and Andre Iguodala (hip) listed as questionable.