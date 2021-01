Vincent (knee) is probable for Thursday's game at Philadelphia.

The 24-year-old received the start Tuesday and had 24 points (9-20 FG, 4-12 3Pt, 2-3 FT), three assists, two rebounds and two steals in 36 minutes with the Heat severely short-handed due to the COVID-19 protocols. Vincent is on track to play Thursday and could receive another start if he's available.