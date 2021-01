Vincent (knee) is probable for Tuesday's game at Philadelphia, Tim Reynolds of the Associated Press reports.

The 24-year-old is on track to play Tuesday and should have a heavily increased role with eight Miami players unavailable due to the COVID-19 protocols. Vincent has appeared in one game this season, but he should have plenty of opportunities against the Sixers since Tyler Herro and Duncan Robinson are the only regularly-contributing guards available for coach Erik Spoelstra.