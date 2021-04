Vincent (knee) is probable for Wednesday's game against the Spurs due to right knee soreness.

Vincent has seen extended run over the past two games, as Tyler Herro (foot) was out for both and Kendrick Nunn (neck) missed Monday's game. That said, Vincent didn't do much, totaling five points, three rebounds, two steals and one assist in 53 minutes. Both Nunn and Herro are questionable again Wednesday.