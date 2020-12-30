site: fantasynews | arena: nba | pageType: stories |
Heat's Gabe Vincent: Probable Wednesday
Vincent is probable for Wednesday's game against the Bucks.
Vincent didn't see action in Tuesday's blowout loss to the Bucks when he was available, so it seems like he won't have much of a role.
