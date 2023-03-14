Vincent produced 18 points (6-9 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds, three assists and three steals over 27 minutes during Monday's 119-115 win over the Jazz.

The fourth-year guard has held onto a starting spot the last couple games while Kyle Lowry gets his legs back under him, and Vincent has scored in double digits in both to justify the decision by coach Erik Spoelstra. He scored in single digits in six straight prior to that, however, and there's a good chance he could find himself on the bench sooner rather than later as the Heat jockey for playoff positioning over the final weeks.