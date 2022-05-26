Vincent (hamstring) is questionable for Friday's Game 6 at Boston.

This is now 17 straight games for which Vincent has been listed as questionable, yet he hasn't missed any time or faced any limitations. Vincent was one of the lone bright spots for Miami's offense in Game 5, as he finished with 15 points, two assists and two rebounds in 23 minutes, though he hit just 1-of-7 attempts from beyond the arc. With Kyle Lowry (hamstring) hitting rock bottom over the last two games, Vincent could be set for a larger role in Game 6.