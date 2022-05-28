Vincent (hamstring) is questionable for Sunday's Game 7 against the Celtics.
Vincent saw 17 minutes in Game 6 but wasn't too impactful, posting just two points, two assists and one steal. He should be available in Game 7 despite the questionable tag.
